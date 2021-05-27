Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas extend support towards fighting hunger, malnutrition in India amid COVID-19; Watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas extend support towards fighting hunger, malnutrition in India amid COVID-19

Many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to help in Covid relief as the country continues to battle against the third wave of coronavirus. From providing food supplies, oxygen concentrators, shelter, to financial aid, celebrities are helping and reaching out to the people in whatever manner they can. Global star Priyanka Chopra and her American husband Nick Jonas have also organized a charity to raise funds for those who are affected by COVID or were in need of oxygen and vaccination supplies. The power couple has successfully raised over one million dollars with the fundraiser. The couple on Thursday posted a video message urging people to contribute more to fight the issues of hunger and malnutrition among people in the wake of the pandemic.

They also informed that now the Give India fundraiser will be helping to serve cooked meals and dry ration to municipal wards, municipal staff, orphanages, elderly in need, patients, daily wagers, migrant workers and others.

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, “We are overwhelmed by the support that has come in & as we continue to raise more to support India's healthcare infrastructure, we’d also like to extend support to another critical need that has emerged in our battle against Covid, fighting Hunger & malnutrition across India.”

In a video posted on Twitter, Priyanka said, "As the war against Covid-19 goes on in India, we see further ramifications and distraught that the pandemic is causing.” Nick added, “Millions of Indians are struggling to eat even just one meal a day. A recent study by Azeem Premji University has shown that one year of Covid-19 has pushed 213 million Indians into poverty."

Nick Jonas also shared, “So far with your support we have raised over 1 million dollars for our fundraiser Together For India to support oxygen supply for Covid patients and setup vaccination centres to combat the spread of the pandemic. Your funds have helped us procure 500 oxygen concentrators, 422 oxygen cylinders and helped over 6 thousand people to get vaccinated.”

Earlier Priyanka and Nick expressed their gratitude to those who contributed to the cause and said 'we are better together.'

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Through some of the darkest days in our history, humanity has once again proven that we are better together. @nickjonas and I are so humbled by your support and by the outpouring of help for India from so many parts of the world. Over 14,000 good Samaritans opened their hearts and helped us raise $1 Million in these trying times. Countless others helped us spread the word to expedite the process.

All the money raised is already being deployed across the country in the form of Oxygen Concentrators, Vaccine Support and so much more. We can all continue to help so let’s not stop here. We’re raising the fundraising target to $3 Million and we know that with your help and support, we can achieve this too."