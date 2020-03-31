Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas donate to PM Modi's CARES Fund; laud charities for helping the needy

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas donate to PM Modi's CARES Fund

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her American husband Nick Jonas have joined the list of celebrities who have donated to PM Modi's CARES Fund. The actress on Tuesday took to her social media to share that the couple has donated to a number of charities. She also lauded them for working for the help of the needy during this dark time. The charities in which PeeCee donated includes UNICEF, Goonj, Feeding America, Doctors Without Borders, Ni Kid Hungry, IAHV, Give India, Friends of Aseema and PM Modi's CARES Fund.

Sharing photos of each of the charitable funds, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry." She also thanked them for their work and wrote, "Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this."

These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. pic.twitter.com/Za12mrjboG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020

Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this. ❤️ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020

Priyanka Chopra has been very active on social media and urging fans to stay indoors and stay protected. The actress recently organized a LIVE session with WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros where he answered all the questions about coronavirus, asked by the fans. PeeCee's husband Nick Jonas also asked him about the precautions to be taken by him as he is diabetic Type 1 and by the actress who is asthmatic.

Dr. Tedros also nominated Priyanka Chopra to join WHO's #SafeHandsChalenge. Later, the actress shared a video of herself showing her fans the correct way to wash the hands and stay safe. She wrote, "I accept the #SafeHands challenge @DrTedros. One of the main takeaways from our IG live chat yesterday was the importance of washing your hands properly. It’s a simple action that can help save lives and flatten the curve. And here's a song to ensure you're doing this for at least 20 seconds."

I accept the #SafeHands challenge 🧼@DrTedros. One of the main takeaways from our IG live yesterday was the importance of washing your hands properly. It’s a simple action that can help save lives. I nominate @katebosworth, @mindykaling, @nickjonas, @ParineetiChopra & @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/XFSuosBTRA — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 25, 2020

Priyanka Chopra nomianted Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan to further spread awareness on the handwash techniques, amid the coronavirus scare.

