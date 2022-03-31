'We facetime..': Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu reveals she hasn't met her granddaughter yet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEAM.PC Priyanka Chopra with mother Madhu Chopra

Everyone has been eagerly waiting to see the first glimpse of global star Priyanka Chopra's newborn daughter whom she welcomed earlier this year with husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy. But you will be surprised to know that Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra has also not met the little one yet. As Priyanka and Nick are stationed in Los Angeles and her mother is here in India, she has not been able to travel abroad. Recently, Madhu Chopra revealed that due to the newborn's health concerns and the Covid-19 situation, she hasn't been able to meet her first grandchild, but hopes to soon.

During a live Instagram session with ETimes on Thursday, when asked about her granddaughter Madhusaid, "I haven't seen her. I am here and she is in LA. We do Facetime once in a while. I think she is happy and joyous. This is all I can say for now. But maybe when I go and meet her in the middle of the year, I will be able to answer this better." She added that she is waiting for the little one to travel to India now. "I am always hoping. Never say never. It's her country, she could come," she added.

Madhu added that she had been waiting to be a grandmother for a long time. "It's so joyful! I can't tell you how my heart just goes...I think it's something that I have been waiting for a very long time. It has happened now and I cannot conceal my happiness. I don't even remember Priyanka and my son anymore. All I think about is the little one," she said.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick announced the arrival of their baby in January. However, they did not reveal the child's gender. A couple of days later, Priyanka's cousin Meera Chopra had confirmed that the child was a girl.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in the forthcoming romance drama, 'Text For You', the web series 'Citadel', a Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' and a film adaptation of 'Secret Daughter'.

