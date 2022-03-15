Priyanka Chopra is back to work 2 months after welcoming baby with Nick Jonas, watch BTS videos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra welcomed a daughter via surrogacy in Jan with her husband Nick Jonas

There's no stopping Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actress who recently announced welcoming a baby girl via surrogacy with husband Nick Jonas has already returned to work. The new mommy took to her verified social media account to share videos from her shoot location. The actress was in Rome for her new project. In the videos, PeeCee gave her 75+ million followers on Instagram a glimpse of a Roman street in addition to the picturesque view of a seashore.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made the surprise announcement on January 22 informing their loved ones about welcoming a baby through the surrogacy route.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka said: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate." She added: "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

Meanwhile, Priyanka returned to the big screens in the third instalment of 'The Matrix Resurrections'. Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com “Text For You” opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as the AGBO Amazon limited series "Citadel". In addition to these, she has also signed a film opposite Anthony Mackie. The duo will star in the upcoming action film “Ending Things" which will be written and directed by Kevin Sullivan. “Ending Things” is said to be similar to James Cameron’s 1994 action-comedy “True Lies”.

She also has "Sangeet", an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and she will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh.

Back home in India, Chopra Jonas will be seen in Hindi movie "Jee Le Zaraa" co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.