Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra pens appreciation post for her success

Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra, on Monday (December 20), penned an appreciation post for her daughter, along with best wishes for her future endeavours. Taking to her Instagram handle, Dr Madhu shared a picture with her daughter, where the two can be seen dressed for the red carpet premiere of Priyanka's upcoming film 'The Matrix Resurrections'.

Along with the lovely picture, she wrote, "Celebrating the dedication you've shown on the way to this achievement. You've earned every bit of the success. Heartfelt Congratulations and Best wishes for the launch of Matrix and all your future endeavours."

Along with her mother, Priyanka was also accompanied by her parents-in-law Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr for this special day.

Priyanka also shared a few pictures in which she can be seen goofing around with her father-in-law and mother-in-law. Taking to Instagram, she also shared pictures of having a conversation with her mother Madhu Chopra. Priyanka said that she missed her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

Priyanka also added a few photos from the premiere in California. Priyanka captioned her post, "Crew! (red heart emoji) I’m so thankful for my family. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing moment with me. My team without who I would never be able to do any of it. Grateful. Missed you @nickjonas (red heart emoji) Happy birthday @divya_jyoti." She also tagged Nick and added the hashtag 'Matrix Resurrections'.

'The Matrix Resurrections' will release in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22. Priyanka also has multiple projects in her kitty including Jim Strouse's 'Text For You', and the drama series 'Citadel' co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo. PeeCee will also start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

