The Matrix Resurrections: All about Priyanka Chopra's character Sati in Keanu Reeves' Hollywood film

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be joining Keanu Reeves in the Hollywood blockbuster franchise The Matrix. In the upcoming film, The Matrix Resurrections, the global superstar will be essaying the role of Sati. Priyanka's character has created much hype in the audience. While the actress had confirmed being a part of the film, details about her role were kept under wraps. It was only recently, that Priyanka's role as Sati in the Matrix universe was confirmed by the makers with the release of her character poster. While everyone waits with bated breath to watch PeeCee on the big screen, there are some looming questions -- 'What is Priyanka Chopra's role in Matrix?' 'Who is Sati?' and 'How is Priyanka Chopra's Sati connected to Keanu Reeves' character in the film?' Ahead of The Matrix Resurrections' release, find out answers to all these questions here:

Priyanka Chopra's role in The Matrix Resurrections

As per the official description of her role, Priyanka Chopra will be seen as 'Sati'. An exile program created without an objective who met Neo shortly before the end of the Machine War. Earlier, the childhood part of Sati was played by actress Tanveer K. Atwal. Priyanka will be taking the role forward as the grown-up version. Sati is described, by the makers, as a young woman with wisdom that belies her years and an ability to see the truth, no matter how murky the waters.

What is Matrix's Sati- the exile program

From the previous movies of The Matrix franchise, we know that Sati was an exile that was constructed without intent by programs Rama-Kandra and Kamala. The Oracle, who safeguarded Sati after she was smuggled into the Matrix, considered that the kid would eventually have a considerable effect on the future of both humans and the Machines.

Ideally, Sati would have been planned for deletion if the Machines discovered that she existed. Nonetheless, after conferring with the Oracle on how to protect their daughter, Rama-Kandra and Kamala proposed a pact with the Merovingian to smuggle her into the Matrix by presenting the termination code for the Oracle's outer shell. The Oracle vowed to care for the kid after the programs exited the Matrix. The Oracle agreed as she acknowledged that Sati was vital.

Sati's connection to Keanu Reeves' Neo

The character of Neo is essayed by Keanu Reeves. Sati was the first to speak to Neo when he woke up in Mobil Avenue. She clarifies to him where he was and how they cannot exit this zone unless the Trainman qualifies them to. Soon after Rama-Kandra calls Sati to him so that she doesn't trouble Neo any further. Later, Rama-Kandra & Kamala explain to him about Sati and how she was formed out of love and without a goal. They also tell him that Mobil Avenue was the singular mode to bring Sati into the Matrix without the Machines learning about it.

Due to unformidable circumstances, Sati and her family have to leave Neo's side. Neo escapes Mobil Avenue and meets Sati again beginning a new series of chapters and adventures in their lives.

Appearances of Sati in Matrix Universe

The upcoming film in the popular sci-fi film franchise is written and directed by Lana Wachowski, who along with her sister Lilly had helmed the previous three titles – The Matrix in 1999, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both released in 2003.

The Matrix Resurrections brings back the original cast of the film series alongside a new set of characters. Keanu Reeves returns as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff are the new faces in the movie franchise besides Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The Matrix Resurrections is set to be released in India by Warner Bros Pictures on December 22 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.