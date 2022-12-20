Tuesday, December 20, 2022
     
Priyanka Chopra mocks Nick Jonas for not being 'interested' in clicking pics with her & daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra is making the most of her holidays. The actress gave a sneak peek into her 'perfect winter days' with daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas. Check out her latest photos here.

India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: December 20, 2022 8:34 IST
Priyanka Chopra gave fans a sneak peek into her holidays with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Ma
Priyanka Chopra gave fans a sneak peek into her holidays with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra is having perfect winter days with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. The global star, early on Tuesday morning, gave her Instagram family a sneak peek into her holiday season. As she stepped out, the actress clicked some selfies and candid and shared them with fans online. 

In the photos, Priyanka can be seen enjoying a stroll on the snowy streets with Malti as they stop by to admire Christmas decorations. In another one, she is seen clicking a mirror selfie with Nick by her side. However, the American pop star is busy scrolling something on his phone. Mocking him for the same, Priyanka captioned the post as, "Perfect winter days.. Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie."

Not just Christmas, but Priyanka always makes sure to celebrate festivals in full spirits. Earlier this year, the actress had shared photos from the intimate Diwali and Holi celebrations at her home. Take a look:

Talking about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' married life, the duo tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January. 

As for films and web shows, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors soon.

