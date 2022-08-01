Priyanka Chopra meets refugee kids from Ukraine; takes part in art therapy | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, who has now been associated with UNICEF for almost a decade and a half, is currently in Poland to meet the Ukrainian refugees forced to flee Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. The actress on Monday took her Instagram handle and shared glimpses from her trip. Taking to her Instagram, she shared videos and pictures as she visited convention centers in Warsaw, Poland. She also shared a video where she can be seen participating in art therapy with the kids. She captioned it, “The common thread I have seen among kids fleeing conflict, no matter where that is, is that their art is so similar. Art therapy is used to help kids express their feelings, whether that is love, anger, hope, or fear."

She also shared a selfie video in which she said, "These are convention centres. There are about five of these which are filled with thousands and thousands of displaced people from Ukraine."

Priyanka captioned it, “This is an expo centre in Warsaw, Poland. No comic con or a jewellery exhibition happens here...this entire place is now a safe space, a reception centre for families from Ukraine.” In another story, she wrote, “I want to emphasise, this is a mother and children crisis. 90% of the people crossing the border are mothers and children as the men are required to stay behind."

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote in a post, "The situation in Ukraine is far from over... it is one of the largest human displacement crisis' in the world, both in size and scale! Please follow along for an intimate glimpse into the lives of the people directly affected by this war.@unicef."

She also dropped a video in which she is seen talking about how the Russian invasion has affected the lives of people, especially children and women.

Priyanka's post has garnered several likes and comments. Many hailed Priyanka for her support. "God bless you Priyanka. Thank you for extending your support," a social media user commented. "Your support means a lot," another one wrote.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. Ukraine has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians since its invasion and said it has identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes. Russia denies targeting civilians.

-with ANI inputs

