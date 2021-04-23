Priyanka Chopra's inspiring message on recycling plastic: Lets commit to treating everyday like it’s Earth Day

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRAJONAS Priyanka Chopra's inspiring message on recycling plastic

Global icon Priyanka Chopra sent out a powerful message on recycling plastic in her Earth Day 2021 post. The actress talked about how much the planet is suffering because of plastic waste and suggested that everyone should recycle or use products that are recyclable. She said that her haircare range Anomaly uses thin plastic which can be recycled and hence, does not damage the Earth. She urges all to do the same and protect mother nature from being permanently damaged.

Priyanka Chopra shared a video and wrote, "We can all do our bit. We have one, sacred planet and she needs our help. 91% of plastic in the world isn't recycled! Numbers don’t lie...Mother Earth is getting trashed. We can see it all around us. It’s so important that we all do our part in limiting the amount of new plastic that ends up in our landfills and oceans. With @anomalyhaircare’s packaging my team and I have tried to do our bit towards leaving the earth better than how we found it. We can do this. Lets commit to treating every day like it’s #EarthDay. #happyearthday."

Priyanka Chopra has always been vocal about her opinions. During the pandemic, she has also been urging people to take safety precautions and trying to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus by joining hands with WHO. Recently, she asked all to stay at home and get vaccinated, at a time when India is battling the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Covid-19 situation across India is grave. I'm seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary. The situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point," wrote Priyanka, in a post she shared on Twitter and Instagram.

"Please stay home, I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community and also our frontline workers. Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing.

--Stay home

--Ensure everyone you know stays home

--If you have to step out, wear a mask

--Talk to those around you and help them understand this situation... we cannot take this lightly.

--Get the vaccine when it's your turn

Doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system," she added.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra's memoir, Unfinished, hit shelves and is already the talk of the town. Speaking about films, she was last seen in Netflix film 'The White Tiger' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Her performance was much lauded by the viewers and she also bagged many nominations.

Additionally, Priyanka recently joined a host of Hollywood stars including Kate Winslet and Keanu Reeves as a narrator of the upcoming series, "A World Of Calm". Winslet and Priyanka have joined the previously-announced celebrities Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Reeves. Also, she is currently developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also working on Russo Brothers' Citadel and The Matrix 4. She has also been working on a couple of projects with her husband Nick Jonas..

