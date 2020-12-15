Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra gushes over husband Nick Jonas and pet dog Diana

Priyanka Chopra never fails to amaze her fans with her drooling pictures. The actress is currently enjoying her cozy Christmas vacation in London and cannot stop pouring love over her husband Nick and pet dog, Diana. Amid the winter holidays, the 'Desi Girl' has already found her cozy clan to lean on. In the latest post, Chopra, on Monday is seen hugging and gushing over her husband and American singer Nick and pet dog, Diana.

PeeCee, who is enjoying her Christmas time with family in London, took to Instagram to share a loved-up picture that captures the husband-wife duo in their snuggly space. With the picture, Chopra wrote, "These two," using a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoticon.

The adorable post of the star was liked by Indian politician Smriti Irani and more than one million fans within a few hours of being posted.

On the work front, the former Miss World is currently working on her memoir book 'Unfinished', which is reportedly going to release next month. On the films' front, Priyanka recently joined a host of Hollywood stars including Kate Winslet and Keanu Reeves as a narrator of the upcoming series, "A World Of Calm". Winslet and Priyanka have joined the previously-announced celebrities Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Reeves, reports deadline.com.

Also, she is all set to make her digital debut with "The White Tiger" co-starring Aadarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao.