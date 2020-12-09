Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra gives Oprah Winfrey twist to viral 'Elf on Shelf' challenge

With Christmas around the corner, from celebrities to netizens are taking the 'Elf on Shelf' challenge. On Wednesday, global icon Priyanka Chopra jumped on the viral trend and gave it the 'Oprah on Chopra' twist. The trend went viral when scores of Hollywood's brightest stars including Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and more took on the 'elf on shelf' tradition, which is associated with the Christmas cheer.

Taking on the viral challenge, the 'Baywatch' star hopped on to Instagram, and gave the challenge American Talk show host Oprah Winfrey twist and shared photo of herself with Winfrey on her shoulder. Dressed in a white designer dress, the 'Isn't It Romantic' star superimposed an elated Winfrey on her shoulder. Chopra captioned the post as, "Oprah on Chopra. Boom. (laughing with teary eyes emoji) #hadto #myelf @oprah."

Earlier, Hollywood stars including Kerry Washington, Debra Messing and others have taken the viral challenge. Also, PeeCee's brother-in-law Joe Jonas took the challenge and shared "Poe on Joe."

Elf on the shelf is a popular holiday tradition, in which parents place a small elf doll in their home and tell their children that the elf watches over them during the day and reports back to the North Pole at night. Each morning, after returning from his "mission", the elf is placed in a different location in the home. This year, celebrities are sharing images of themselves with another celebrity super-imposed onto their shoulder. The catch: Like 'elf on the shelf,' their names must rhyme.

(With ANI inputs)