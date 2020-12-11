Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra digs out childhood picture donning oversized Indian army uniform

Priyanka Chopra is an avid social media user. On Thursday, the global icon went down memory lane and dug out a childhood picture of herself that sees her dressed in an oversized Indian army uniform. The 38-year-old actor, whose father had served in the Indian Army, took to Instagram to share the picture of "little Priyanka" dressed in the uniform. She penned down a note sharing that the picture is a part of her upcoming book and also expressed how her father has always been her "idol."

"#TBT to little Priyanka. This is a photo from the album in my upcoming book. I used to love following my dad around the house dressed in his Army uniform. I wanted to grow up and be exactly like him. He was my idol," the 'Baywatch' actor wrote. The 'Fashion' actor also went on to share how she has always had an "urge," to do something that had never been done before.

"My dad encouraged my sense of adventure. Even as a little girl..."I was always out exploring, looking for adventure, trying to uncover something new. My urge was to do something that hadn't been done before, to discover something that no one had found yet. I always wanted to be first." That urge drives me every day, in every single thing I do. #," she wrote.

Earlier, PeeCee has joined the Elf on the Shelf challenge and given it an Oprah Winfrey spin on her Instagram page. She posted an Instagram image striking a pose in a white cutout ensemble. She added a photoshopped picture of Oprah Winfrey, who can be seen laughing out loud, behind her. For the caption, she gave a quirky spin to the Elf on the Shelf meme, and wrote: "Oprah on Chopra. Boom. #hadto #myelf @oprah"

On the work front, Priyanka has started shooting for the upcoming Hollywood romantic drama, tentatively titled 'Text For You'. Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film "SMS Fur Dich", based on Sofie Cramer's novel.

According to the storyline, Priyanka's character is a heartbroken woman who has just lost her fiance. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance's old number, she connects with a man across the town who is suffering from a similar heartbreak.

