'You are an absolute vision': Priyanka Chopra and other celebs congratulate Malala Yousafzai for her Nikkah

Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai began a new chapter of her life by tying the knot in a small nikkah ceremony at her Birmingham home. On the occasion, International icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday wished her 'joy and happiness' and said that she looked gorgeous in her wedding photos. Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka re-shared the captivating wedding picture of Malala and wrote, "Congratulations @malala Wishing you so much joy and happiness. You are an absolute vision!!"

Malala could be seen donning a beautiful tea-pink outfit paired with minimal jewellery. Her husband Asser wore a simple suit with a tie matching her outfit. The 24-year-old took to her social media on Monday night and confirmed the news by sharing pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she captioned the post.

Reacting to her photos, many Bollywood and International celebrities congratulated Malala. "Congratulations on this wonderful moment!" Reese Witherspoon wrote. "Congratulations," Katrina wrote. Lilly dropped a bunch of heart emojis and wrote, "Congrats!!!!" Pakistani stars also showered their love and wishes including Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui, Meesha Shafi, Adnan Malik, Dananeer Mobeen and others.

For the unversed, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka and the youngest Nobel Prize winner Malala have earlier worked together on a special project about the importance of education among children. Malala, an advocate for girls' education, survived a Pakistani Taliban assassination attempt when she was just 15 years old when they shot her in the head. Since then the Oxford graduate has become a global figure promoting education for girls.

In October 2012, Malala was shot in the head by Taliban gunmen for actively supporting girls' right to education in Mingora, Swat Valley in northern Pakistan following which she left the country and shifted to Birmingham, UK.

Malala also underlined the importance of girls' education, calling it a 'social movement' and vowing that she would continue to advocate it in her home country. At the age of 17, Malala was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her contributions to and struggle for promoting education for children. She shared the prize with Kailash Satyarthi, a children's rights activist.

