Sophie Turner loves being Jethani, Priyanka Chopra opens up on bond with sister-in-law

Priyanka Chopra, a global icon and a former Miss World, opened up about her entry to the Jonas family, her equation with Sophie Turner in a recent interview. The Quantico actress also revealed that not just ‘J Sisters’, they also refer to each other as Jethani-Devrani (elder sister-in-law and younger sister-in-law). She said that Sophie loves to call herself the ‘Jethani’ and even expects that Priyanka listens to her, because she is the elder one not by age, since Sophie is 23 and Priyanka is 37, but wife of the elder one, Joe Jonas who is 30 and Nick Jonas is 27.

'My jethani-devrani? (Laughs out loud.) Sophie calls herself ‘jethani’ (elder sister-in-law). She’s like, you have to listen to me, I’m the jethani. She loves being jethani", Priyanka Chopra was quoted as saying to Indulge Express

Talking about life after becoming Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the 36-year-old actress in an earlier interview said: "I'd never realised having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it's like, this person is my family, and it's the family I chose. There's a weird responsibility to them. And a safety that comes from it,' she grins. We are learning about each other every day."

Priyanka and Nick had a big fat wedding in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December last year and the cleebrations continued for three days.

After Peecee-Nick's wedding in December, Sophie and Joe Jonas also got married in June this year. Both the couples, along with the third Jonas Brother, Kevin and his wife Daniella are spotted hanging out regularly.

On the work front, Priyanka has a film with Mindy Kaling in production while she's awaiting the release of The Sky Is Pink in India. Priyanka is also UNICEF's goodwill ambassador for child rights. She also promotes regional movies via her production house Purple Pebble Pictures.

