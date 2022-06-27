Priyanka Chopra anguished over US Supreme Court; compares American gun rights and abortion rights

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has expressed her anguish over the recent US Supreme Court decision to overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision that granted women constitutional right to abortion. The Indian actress took to her Instagram stories to former US President Barack Obama's wife Michelle Obama's post on the ruling. Renowned personalities have been protesting the Supreme Court's decision.

Priyanka conveyed her disagreement on her Instagram stories. She added another post that included a cartoon contrasting American gun rights with abortion rights in addition to reposting a tragic statement made by the former First Lady.

Michelle Obama had stated in her statement that she was "heartbroken" by the decision.

"So yes, I am heartbroken, for the teenage girl, full of zest and promise, who won't be able to finish school or live the life she wants because her state controls her reproductive decisions; for the mother of a nonviable pregnancy who is now forced to bring that pregnancy to term; for the parents watching their child's future evaporate before their very eyes; for the health care workers who can no longer help them without risking jail time."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra Related Stories Priyanka Chopra wraps up Russo Brothers' Citadel, shares video from set | Watch Priyanka Chopra gifts matching sneakers to Nick Jonas and Malti Marie on Father's Day; see pic Priyanka Chopra Jonas deletes Instagram account? Here's what her team said Priyanka Chopra launches her own homeware line in the US after Indian restaurant Priyanka Chopra drops adorable photo dump from beach vacation with husband Nick Jonas. Seen yet?

In other news, the Indian actress welcomed her first child with her American pop star husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy earlier this year. The couple has named their baby girl Malti Marie.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the upcoming series 'Citadel'. Whereas talking about her Bollywood engagement, Priyanka will be seen in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Priyanka has also signed up for an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'The Secret Daughter', in which she will share the screen space with Sienna Miller.