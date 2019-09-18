Priyank Sharma pens heartfelt note for Guru Shiamak Dhavar, shares IIFA Rocks video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyank Sharma pens down heartfelt note for Guru Shiamak Dhavar

Bigg Boss 11 fame Priyank Sharma recently hosted the green carpet at the mega event of IIFA Rocks that happened in Mumbai on September 16. The event was attended by the likes of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who looked spellbinding in their gorgeous attires. While Priyanka had his favorite moments with all of them, the most special was with ace choreographer and his Guru Shiamak Davar.

Priyank took to his social media to share a video from IIFFA Rocks green carpet where he interacted Shiamak Davar and had a hearty laugh. The actor also penned down a touching note for his guru and wrote, “Watch this till the END ! You guys have no clue HOW THIS MOMENT FEELS . NO GOD DAMN CLUE . I was just wishing that it should never end . I take a pride yes I do to be one of his students and a company member in DELHI to this TODAYYY and inshallah much more in future..SMALL THINGS GIVES YOU GREAT HAPPINESS”

In the video, Priyank asks Shiamak if its’ the truth that he is his best student, to this the achoreographer hugs Priyank tightly and replied, “my best, my Priyank, my baccha, I just love you and God bless you.” For the unversed, Priyank Sharma began his career as a dancer in Shiamak Davar’s dancing troupe and stayed with him for three years. Then he appeared in Roadies and became a popular name with his appearance in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 11.

Priyank Sharma shared more pictures from the rocking night and looked handsome. He donned a dark blue crisp suit with a bow tie and definitely left fans weak in their knees with his dimples.

Also read: Bigg Boss besties Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma's Raanjhana pictures are gorgeous

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page