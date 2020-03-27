Here's how Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty are making the best use of quarantine by cooking and cleaning

The novel coronavirus has left millions stuck inside the four walls of their house. Including this group of people are our favourite Bollywood celebrities who are making the best use of their free time by indulging in creative activities. Not just it, there are some who are indulging in work out at home where some are brushing up their culinary skills. Amongst those are actresses Preity Zinta and Shilpa Shetty who are making the best use of their free time by cooking and brooming. Preity in lockdown in Los Angeles with husband Gene Goodenough while Shilpa is in India with husband Raj Kundra.

Preity took to Instagram and shared that 'masala dosa' was the dish of the day which she made. Sharing a picture on Instagram, the Kal Ho Na Ho actress wrote, "Yesss ! Finally learnt how to make Masala Dosa It’s incredible how we have not gone out for 16 days nor met anyone. Feels strange, but I’d rather be home safe than sorry. Its really nice to hang with mom & learn recipes of some of my fav. Dishes. Trying to stay positive & productive while we stay in #day16 #quarantine #cooking #dosa #lockdown #stayhome #staysafe #ting."

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty who has been posting workout videos today took a broom in her hand and said that brooming was the best way to keep oneself fit. She captioned the same, "This is a work-out guys. Maid nahi ayi hai... garden ho... ghar ho... safai karo. Isse better work-out nahi ho sakta. Aur self isolation mein karne layek occupation bhi mil jaata hai. Yeh ho gaya aaj ka cardio."

Further she wrote, "Cleaning and tending to the garden for these last few days. This lockdown time has made me realise and remember that having help in any form is one of those few things we should always appreciate. Our lives become so much easier because of all our house help/staff but unfortunately, sometimes we only realise this in times like these. Today, I'm grateful for every single person who has made life easier for us in their own way. It is because of them that we can enjoy the gift of time to go out and pursue our dreams. When life gets back to normal, don't forget to let them know that you value them."

Preity also shared videos of how she and her mother enjoyed 'champi sessions.'