Preity Zinta shares glimpse of her fun-filled Holi celebration after welcoming twins | PICS

Preity Zinta is counted amongst one of the most active celebrities on social media. Every now and then, the Bollywood actress keeps on treating fans with pictures or videos of herself with her husband Gene Goodenough. Recently, she announced the birth of her twins Jai and Gia in November 2021 via surrogacy. And now her Instagram handle has photos of her first Holi celebration after the birth of her babies. Preity had a great time playing Holi with her friends and family, the first time as new parents. The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared that this was their first "big desi celebration" ever since the pandemic started.

Along with the fun pictures, Preity wrote, "Happy Holi everyone. Even though the world is not perfect right now & there is little to celebrate - We couldn't let the festival of Holi go by without celebrating it as new parents. Our first big desi celebration since the pandemic & since the babies were born." She also added that celebrating Holi made her feel closer to home.

She added, "It was amazing to be with friends & family & celebrate Holi this year. Celebrating our festivals specially when we live away from India makes me miss home less. Thank you #Artha Karen & Priyanka for such a fun time. We had a blast #photodump #happyholi #desivibe #famjam #rangbarse #ting."

On the professional front, the 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor had a flourishing career in Bollywood from the late 90s to the late 2000s. She was last seen in the film, 'Bhaiaji Superhit', opposite Sunny Deol, in 2018.

She is also the owner of the IPL cricket team 'Punjab Kings', earlier named 'Kings XI Punjab'.