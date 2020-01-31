Image Source : INSTAGRAM Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough's love-struck photos as she turns 45

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has turned 45 today. The actress, who was last seen in Sunny deol starrer Bhaiji Superhit, has been the most favorite diva in Bollywood for every 90s kid. While she has turned a year older today, she doesn’t look a day older than 18. The actress enjoys a huge fan base and her fans were left shattered when she announced her marriage in 2016. Preity found her Mr Right in Gene Goodenough, a management graduate from Marshall School of Business. On the special occasion of her birthday, have a look at some of her super cute moments spent with husband Gene Goodenough.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough

Preity tied the knot with Gene in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on 29th February, 2016. He is a financial consultant of American origin and is associated with a US-based hydroelectric power company.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough

Preity, a regular visitor to LA since she has family there, met him through common pals.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta initially chose to keep her wedding pictures away from the media glare. In September, after six months, photos from her and Gene Goodenough's wedding ceremony surfaced on the internet and went viral.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough

After two years of her marriage, Preity added the initial of Gene’s name ‘G’ to hers and now she is Preity G Zinta. Tweeting about the same, Veer Zara actress wrote, "After marriage, I decided to take the G from my husband’s name. One G is Goodenough for me. Ting!" Earlier when she got married, a fan asked her about her plans of changing the name. She then replied, “I guess I have been my father’s daughter longer than I am someone’s wife so technically not changing right now.”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page