Preity Zinta gives sneak peek into her New Year 2021 bash with husband Gene Goodenough

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@REALPZ Preity Zinta gives sneak peek into her New Year 2021 bash

Bollywood star Preity Zinta on Saturday shared a glimpse from her new year's bash with her husband gene Goodenough and close friends. The actress send out good wishes for peace, wellness and happiness, and hopped on to Instagram to share an adorable selfie from her new year's celebration. In the picture, she looks gorgeous as she bore a no make up look while sporting a 'Hello New Year' cap, on the other hand, her husband also smilingly poses for the click donning 2021 shades. The husband-wife duo is seen ringing in their new year with their close friends.

Penning down a new year wish to her fans, Zinta wrote in the caption, "Happy New Year everyone. Hope this year brings peace, wellness, happiness, good health & prosperity to everyone out there. Love & light always #Happynewyear #Patiparmeshwar #family #stayhome #staysafe #Behappy #2021 #Ting (with partying face, and lovestruck emoticons)."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 10,000 likes within 18 minutes of being posted. Adoring the picture from the celebration, many of the fans chimed into the comments section and sent new year wishes to the 'Dil Chahta Hai' star.

Earlier, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram and shared her picture alongside husband Gene Goodenough, where the couple can be seen enjoying the snowfall. The actress was seen showering Gene with kisses. Adding a caption to the adorable picture, she wrote, "With love, we can weather any storm #Patiparmeshwar #Wintervibes #Snowfall #Ting."

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got hitched in a Hindu wedding ceremony in Los Angeles on February 28, 2016 after dating for a long period of time.

-With ANI Inputs