Pregnant Sana Khan struggles to walk at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party, netizens troll husband Mufti Anas |Watch

Pregnant Sana Khan struggles to walk at Iftar party

Former TV actress Sana Khan has left the industry and married Mufti Anas Saiyad. The couple is currently expecting their first child, and her followers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the infant. Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad were spotted coming at Baba Siddique's Iftar Party at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai. However, Anas was observed dragging Sana quickly in front of the paparazzi during the event.

A video of Sana, in which her husband grabbed her hand as they walked by paparazzi at the event, went viral, with many commenting that she appeared 'breathless' in the film. Sana has now responded to the viral footage on social media.

See viral video,

Fans rushed to the post's comment section and started trolling Anas for mistreating his pregnant wife. Reacting to the video, one of the fans wrote, “Why is pulling her that fast in her condition”, while another one penned, “My God. What the use of fasting when u can’t treat ur, pregnant wife, properly? Imagine how she is treated between 4 walls.”

Sana Khan’s reaction to viral video

The video came to Sana's notice, and she took to the comments section and requested her 'lovely brothers and sisters' to not be worried about her well-being. Sana, who was dressed in a black outfit, thanked fans for their concern as she reacted to the paparazzi video, saying it 'looks weird' to her, too. She wrote, "This video just came to my notice. And I know it looks weird to all my lovely brothers and sisters and to me, in fact. We lost contact with the driver and car once we came out and I was standing for longer than usual and started sweating and (getting) uncomfortable, so he quickly wanted to get me in so I can sit and have water and some air. I was the one to tell him let’s go in quick as we did not want to disturb the paps (paparazzi), who were there clicking pics of all the guests. So just a request, please don’t think otherwise. Thank you all once again for your concern. Loads of love to everyone here."

