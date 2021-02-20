Pregnancy cravings! Kareena Kapoor Khan opts for biryani and kebabs for meal

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH/INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor Khan opts for biryani and kebabs for meal

Pregnancy cravings! Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying her last few days of pregnancy. From relishing on different cuisines & delicacies to sharing beautiful pictures, the mom-to-be is acing it all. The actress now shared a look of the scrumptious meal she enjoyed. The meal has been sent by her friends. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena posted a picture of her meal with a 'So Good' sticker on her.

The meal included some curry, kebabs, biryani, naan and curd. Kareena also wrote, "Happy in my tummy. Thank you @pali.india."

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor is going strong in the ninth month of her pregnancy. The actress who is set to welcome her second child with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan was recently snapped in Mumbai by the shutterbugs with her son Taimur.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kareena Kapoor Khan is in the ninth month of her pregnancy

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kareena Kapoor Khan papped with son Taimur

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Little Taimur was all dressed in blue. His denims, tee and shoes were all in the same shade of blue.

Recently, the diva left her fans amazed with a social media post that happens to be a boomerang video from behind the shoot. Bebo, in the same, can be seen wearing an ice blue outfit and her beautiful baby bump and smile. Not only this, she even shared a few pics on her story where she is enjoying the various filters of the photo-sharing application.

Alongside the video, she wrote, "9 months and going strong" and accompanied her post with the hashtags #NotGivingUp, #FunTimes and #BTS." There were other pictures on her Insta story that were captioned, "Ok. I'm in" and "obsessed."