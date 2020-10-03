Prasoon Joshi backs Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood drug row:She is telling her truth, it shouldn’t be trivialised

Image Source : TWITTER Prasoon Joshi backs Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood drug row

CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi recently came out in support of Kangana Ranaut in the ongoing Bollywood drug row. According to him, Kangana is telling her truth and it should not be trivialised. Talking about Bollywood being singled out in the drug abuse angle, Prasoon told Times Now that discrediting the industry which has done some wonderful work is not right. However, he also stated that Kangana Ranaut is talking about her truth and it shouldn’t be trivialised.

Kangana, who recently made her official debut on Twitter, has been taking on Bollywood and its celebrities in the ongoing drug abuse angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The actress even reacted to the summoning of Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently.

Reacting to Kangana Ranaut as well as Ravi Kishan's statements about drug abuse in Bollywood, Jaya Bachchan had said in the parliament without taking names, "People who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday (September 14) one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke. I am not taking names. It is a shame. Jis thali mein khate hai Usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai."

Kangana Ranaut had then reacted to the speech and tweeted, ""कौन सी थाली दी है जया जी और उनकी इंडस्ट्री ने? एक थाली मिली थी जिसमें दो मिनट के रोल आइटम नम्बर्ज़ और एक रोमांटिक सीन मिलता था वो भी हेरो के साथ सोने के बाद,मैंने इस इंडस्ट्री को फ़ेमिनिज़म सीखाया,थाली देश भक्ति नारीप्रधान फ़िल्मों से सजाई,यह मेरी अपनी थाली है जया जी आपकी नहीं।"

कौन सी थाली दी है जया जी और उनकी इंडस्ट्री ने? एक थाली मिली थी जिसमें दो मिनट के रोल आइटम नम्बर्ज़ और एक रोमांटिक सीन मिलता था वो भी हेरो के साथ सोने के बाद,मैंने इस इंडस्ट्री को फ़ेमिनिज़म सीखाया,थाली देश भक्ति नारीप्रधान फ़िल्मों से सजाई,यह मेरी अपनी थाली है जया जी आपकी नहीं। https://t.co/lPo9X4hRZX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

On the other hand, Ravi Kishan also said that he expected support from Jaya Bachchan since she also belongs to the same industry.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage