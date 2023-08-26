Prakash Raj, Swara Bhasker, Renuka Shahane slams UP teacher who made student slap classmate

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Prakash Raj, Swara Bhasker

A video is doing rounds on the internet which has caught the attention of not only the political leaders but also the film industry. Actors Prakash Raj, Swara Bhasker, Swastika Mukherjee, Renuka Shahane, and others have reacted to a video wherein a private school teacher asked a few students to clap a classmate.

The video has irked social media and users are condemning the act. The incident took place at a private school in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar. The teacher in question encouraged the students to hit their classmate. She even asked students to take turns and slap the student, who happened to be from a minority community. The video was shared on X and now has been deleted.

Reacting to the shocking incident, Swara Bhasker slammed the act and the BJP. "Dear ‘shocked’ fellow Hindu, if you have voted for BJP, tried to be ‘objective’ or ‘neutral’ in the face of rank bigotry and hate, claimed to see ‘both sides’, remained silent in the face of all that has happened in the last decade.. then take your shock and stuff it uP some place in the rear. You don’t get to virtue signal today! #ArrestTriptaTyagi #ArrestTriptaTayagi," he tweet read.

Take a look:

Prakash Raj reacts to UP slap gate

The noted actor from regional cinema wrote, "The darkest side of HUMANITY we are getting into.. arent you worried #justasking."

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun actor Renuka Shahane also slammed the teacher and demanded to arrest of the teacher. Shahane wrote, "That vile teacher should be behind bars! Instead, she might just get a national teacher's award for promoting national integration! Kafkaesque!! Cry, my beloved country."

See here:

Bengali star Swastika Mukherjee quote tweeted the snapshot from the video and wrote, "A teacher !!! This is what it has come to.

How are we going to recover from this."

Chairperson National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo further responded to the video and asked internet users to refrain from sharing the video. He said action has been issued against the teacher.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings with family at Siddhivinayak Temple after winning National Award | WATCH

Latest Entertainment News