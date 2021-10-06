Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@OMRAUT Prabhas, Om Raut wish Adipurush actor Sunny Singh on birthday

Bollywood actor Sunny Singh turned 36 on Wednesday. Several celebrities took to their social media accounts and wished the star. Actor Prabhas took to Instagram to wish Sunny on his birthday. Prabhas posted a picture of his 'Adipurush' co-star to send the greetings. Prabhas wrote: "Happy birthday bro @mesunnysingh. Had lots of fun with you on the sets. Have a beautiful day."

'Adipurush' director Om Raut also uploaded a picture from the sets to wish the actor. He wrote: "Wishing our champ @mesunnysingh a very happy birthday."

Sunny celebrated a low key birthday. He usually spends time with family and his close friends on his special day. He never misses going to the Gurudwara on his birthday.

Actor Pulkit Samrat also wished the actor with a black and white picture.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY SINGH Prabhas, Om Raut wish Adipurush actor Sunny Singh on birthday

Sunny Singh's upcoming next is the highly-anticipated 'Adipurush', co-starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. Adipurush, the film courted controversy in December last year after Saif Ali Khan mentioned in an interview that the film was going to show the "humane" side of Ravan.

Following immense criticism, the actor issued an apology and said: "Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness and heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working to present the epic without any distortion."

Also read: Neena Gupta admits she wanted Masaba's father to be with her when she was growing up

After much hullabaloo, the makers have announced that the film will hit the theaters next year on Aug 11. Adipurush will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Also read: Rhea Kapoor locks lips with husband Karan Boolani on romantic birthday date, pics go viral