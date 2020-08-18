Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORPRABHAS Prabhas to star in Om Raut's epic 3D action-drama titled Adipurush

Just when Prabhas dropped a video on Instagram hinting at a big announcement regarding his next film with filmmaker Om Raut, fans had been waiting for the clock to strike 7:11 am to know what it is. Now, the actor has finally announced that he will be seen in an epic action-drama titled Adipurush, directed by the Tanhaji filmmaker Om Raut. The film is said to be about the triumph of good over evil and is backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Sharing the logo of the film, Prabhas wrote, "Celebrating the victory of good over evil!" The picture shows a big letter 'A' that features images of differents creatures.

On Monday evening, Prabhas and Om Raut teased the fans about the film's announcement and shared a video saying "Are you ready for tomorrow?"? In a 13-second video that Prabhas had posted on his Instagram account, he was seen interacting with Raut on a split screen via video conferencing. Raut is seen asking Prabhas in the video if he is "ready for tomorrow". Prabhas replies: "All excited, finger crossed." Om says: "Let's do it."

Prabhas posted the video with a caption addressed to his fans: "Are you ready for tomorrow? 7.11 am Hope you like it." He added a smiley to the post

In no time, the comment section on the actor's Instagram page was flooded with fan posts stating they cannot wait till the designated hour on Tuesday for the announcement.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Prabhas' Adipurush will be a Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as well as several foreign languages. It will go on floors early next year and will hit the screens in 2022.

Talking about the film, Prabhas told Mumbai Mirror, "Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this from our epic in the way Om has designed it, comes with tremendous responsibility and pride."

Producer Bhushan Kumar further said, "I grew up on tales rooted in our history and mythology. My father, Gulshan Kumar, was a devotee of Shiva, Ram and Mata Rani, and for me, this is a way of carrying his dream forward. That’s why, when Om narrated the script to me, I was immediately excited. Om and I, too, have pushed two of our films to a later date. This includes an action thriller with Kartik Aaryan because it needs to be shot in a particular country and it’s hard to make travel plans right now, but I can assure you that there’s no stopping Adipurush. We will start shooting by January with Prabhas leading the cast, which will include another big name playing the antagonist."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage