Beyond delicious! Prabhas brings home cooked food for Amitabh Bachchan on sets of 'Project K'

Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas

India’s biggest actors- Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing the screen for Nag Ashwin’s Project K, co-starring Deepika Padukone. After giving their first shot together, Big B shared his experience of shooting with Bahubali actor. But, not just work, the two share 'food-relationship' too. Taking to his Twitter on Monday (February 21), Amitabh Bachchan heaped praises for Prabhas and his generosity. in his tweet, T4198, the megastar describe Prabhas' compliments for him -- 'beyond digestible' and his home-cooked food, 'beyond delicious'.

"T 4198 - 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. your generosity is beyond measure .. you bring me home cooked food, beyond delicious .. you send me quantity beyond measure .. could have fed an Army .. the special cookies .. beyond scrumptious .. And your compliments beyond digestible," Big B tweeted.

Earlier on Friday (February 18), Prabhas described working with Amitabh Bachchan as 'a dream come true'. He shared an iconic picture of Big B sitting like a boss and wrote "This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!" he captioned the post.

It's Nag Ashwin's first of its kind story which engrossed the biggest stars of the Indian film industry to come together for the film. It’s indeed a rare opportunity for all the actors and technicians associated with the movie.

For the unversed, Prabhas recently completed filming for the first schedule of 'Project K' with Deepika Padukone in Hyderabad. The upcoming movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement. The multi-lingual sci-fi genre project whose massive set is constructed at Ramoji Filmcity is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.