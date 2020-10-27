Posting straight-out-of-bed selfie, Karisma Kapoor says 'Not used to early morning shoots'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEREALKARISMAKAPOOR Karisma Kapoor says 'Not used to early morning shoots'

Being the most active celebrity on social media, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor on Tuesday in her latest Instagram post mentioned that she is not used to early morning shoots. She posted her no Make-up selfie to show how she kick started her day. The post shows her straight-out-of-bed with her hair looking a little messy.

In the picture, she can be seen donning a purple coloured top. She mentioned that she is going back to work but she is no more used to early morning shoots.

With a sleepy face emoji, Sharing the picture, she wrote: "Not used to early morning shoots." She also added the hashtags #backtowork and #letsgo.

Her fans loved her no make-up look and dropped comments like "You are.. Always gorgeous ma,am" and "beautiful."

Wish heart emojis, a fan wrote "You true natural beauty, ADORE YOU." While another wrote "True beauty!!!"

A user, probably a huge fan of Karisma, said "U made my day..."

"Still so young....," commented a user and "My all time favorite," said another.

Karisma Kapoor, earlier this month, posted a boomerang of herself from her sets. In the clip, she can be seen looking at a mobile screen and laughing. She captioned the post "What was so funny...#mondaymusing #worklife #behindthescenes."

Karisma Kapoor has been part of several hit films like Hero No.1, Andaz Apna Apna, Judwaa, Raja Hindustani and more.

The actress’ last project was ALTBalaji's web series Mentalhood.

