Shehnaaz Gill talks about love, emotional attachment post Sidharth Shukla's death: Pyaar jo hai na...

Post the demise of actor Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill took a break from social media and public gatherings. Now, months later, the grief-stricken Punjabi actress has stepped out to promote her upcoming film Honsla Rakh starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Recently, during her film's promotion, she spoke about love and emotional attachment. In the film, she plays the role of a young mother.

When asked about her role and real-life she told Bollywood Bubble, “Jab hum kisiko bhi pyaar karte hai, toh uske saath jo attachment hoti hai, toh woh attachment ke accordingly maine woh ratio nikali. (When we love someone, the emotional attachment we share with the person, with that attachment, I accordingly calculated the ratio)”.

“Pyaar jo hai na. Matlab Maa ka jo pyaar hota hai na, woh Maa ko hi pata hai. Aur main Maa wala feel kar sakti hun. Kyunki, meri mummy mujhe kitna pyaar karti hai. (Love is like this. Only a mother will know what a mother’s love is. And I can feel the motherly emotion. Because my mummy loves me that much)," she added.

Sidharth died due to a heart attack on September 2, triggering an avalanche of emotions and concerns for his loved ones and family. His and Shehnaaz's pair was loved by the audience in Bigg Boss 13 and they were lovingly called 'SidNaaz'. They were also rumoured to be dating.

Moreover, the media is abuzz with the poignant story that Sidharth and Shehnaaz were planning to tie the knot in December this year. If these reports are to be believed, they were already engaged and had started preparing for their wedding.

According to media reports, SidNaaz had conveyed their decision to ther families and preparations for the wedding had started. The families were in touch with a Mumbai hotel for the three-day wedding festivities. The decision was known only to a few people and it was kept a closely guarded secret.



However, the duo never spoke about being in a relationship.