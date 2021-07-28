Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ KUNDRA Pornography case: Court refuses bail to Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe

A Mumbai court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of businessman Raj Kundra in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested July 19 by the city police's crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

On Tuesday, a magistrate's court remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days. Kundra had filed a bail plea, but the court rejected it on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court had also refused to give him any urgent temporary relief. The police claimed that during the probe into the case, it was found Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought Hotshots app to upload objectional videos on social media.

The Mumbai crime branch has also appointed forensic auditors to look into the financial transactions and bank accounts of businessman Raj Kundra, arrested in an adult films case, a police official said on Tuesday. Also, no clean chit has been given yet to Kundra's wife, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, in the case, he said.

The bank accounts under the lens include one joint account of Kundra's Viaan Industries, a company at the centre of the alleged porn racket, and where Shilpa Shetty was a director, the official said. There are some bank accounts of Kundra in which money was deposited from overseas , he said.

They had also alleged that Kundra earned over Rs 1.17 crore between August and December last year by uploading pornographic content online, through Hotshots.

Also read: Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Businessman and Ryan Thorpe's bail plea rejected by court | LIVE

The police also claimed to have found 51 obscene videos- 35 with Hotshots logo and 16 with BollyFame logo, during searches at the office of the accused.

-with PTI inputs