Popular VJ and actor Ananda Kannan passes away at 48

In a sad state of affairs, popular television host of the 90s and early 2000, Ananda Kannan passed away. He was 48 years old. His sudden demise has come as a shock to the Tamil film fraternity. Reportedly, the actor-VJ died due to cancer. Sharing this shocking news, Director Venkat Prabhu tweeted 'A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences'.

RK Suresh tweeted, "Rest in peace dear."

Soon after the shocking news, condolence messages have been pouring in from both the small screen and silver screen friends and well wishers who have known him.

For the unversed, Ananda Kannan started his anchoring career in Singapaore and later shifted to Chennai where he worked as an RJ for a radio network. He then joined a popular television network as a VJ and anchored shows which were a huge hit amongst youngsters garnering him a considerable fan base.

He had also starred in a Television series and few movies.