Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F signs 3-film deal with Jawaani Jaaneman producer Jay Shewakramani

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F signs 3-film deal with Jay Shewakramani

After working with actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F on the upcoming Bollywood film Jawaani Jaaneman, producer Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films has signed Alaia for a three-film deal.

Speaking of the deal with the debutante, Shewakramani said: "I just followed my instinct. After working with Alaia in Jawaani Jaaneman and seeing her evolve as an actor, I knew she has what it takes in this field. I had this in mind since the very beginning. But working with her extensively on the film was a reassurance that 'yes, I want to do this'."

Jawaani Jaaneman is a coming-of-age story of a father and his daughter. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Alaia's father. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film also features Tabu. It will release on November 29.

After wrapping up the film in August this year, the actress took to her social media to express her gratitude and thanks to the director and her co-actors. She wrote, "Gratitude and excitement is all I feel. It's a wrap for me on 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. Thank you, thank you, thank you! I couldn't have asked for anything more."

Alaia also shared many behind the scenes pictures from the film featuring Saif Ali Khan and director Nitesh Kakkar. Check out-

(With IANS inputs)

