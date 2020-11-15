Image Source : FILE IMAGE PM Modi, film fraternity condole Soumitra Chatterjee's death: Colossal loss to world of cinema

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee and said his demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Chatterjee, 85, died at a hospital in Kolkata after an over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments. Chatterjee is survived by wife Deepa Chatterjee, daughter Poulomi Basu and son Sougata Chatterjee.

"Shri Soumitra Chatterjee's death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Several celebrities from the Indian film fraternity paid their emotional tributes to Bangla cinema doyen Soumitra Chattopadhyay, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 85. The Dadasaheb Phalke recipient thespian's demise was confirmed by a bulletin from Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital, where he had received Covid treatment.

"We declare with heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12.15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul," said the hospital statement

Shortly after his death, celebrities from the world of cinema took to social media and expressed grief.

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajyapee called Chattopadhyay's death a "tragic loss".

"Tragic loss!! Rest in peace Sir!! Your contribution to the Indian Cinema will always be remembered and inspire the generations to come!!" Bajpayee wrote on Twitter.

Actress Soha Ali Khan posted two pictures of the late veteran with her mother Sharmila Tagore on her Instagram Stories. Chattopadhyay and Sharmila Tagore had together worked in films such as "Apu Sansar", "Aranyer Din Ratri", "Devi" and "Barnali".

In one of the images, Soha wrote: "We will miss you."

Actress Sayani Gupta spoke of the departed actor's huge legacy.

"Soumitra Chatterjee, Feluda, leaves us. Numb. An era, one generation, a huge legacy gone. Gave 70 years to the Silver Screen. In Heavens right now," she wrote.

Actress Tillotama Shome bid a final "goodbye" to the veteran star. "Goodbye.Soumitra da. 61 years of Cinema. Thank you for the gift. Deepest condolences to your family. Forever grateful for this moment," she wrote on Instagram.

Filmmaker Onir said that Chattopadhyay has enriched lives for decades. "End of an Era for Bengali Cinema. There are too many performances of this amazing artists that has enriched our lives for decades to mention a few. World Cinema will celebrate this beautiful man & his art for eternity. Rest in peace. You r Loved and Cherished. #SoumitraChatterjee," he tweeted.

Actor Rahul Bose recalled growing up watching his films. "So working with him in #15ParkAvenue was surreal. He answered all my questions on how it was to work with #SatyajitRay with generosity and warmth. It's been a privilege, Soumitrada. Rest in peace," he wrote.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was sad to hear about the veteran's demise. "Sad to hear demise of Padma Bhushan awardee #SoumitraChatterjee,Will always remember my interaction with Soft spoken actor during 54th National Award function for film #TrafficSignal, which was very encouraging & inspiring. My Condolences to his family and admirers."

Actor Ranvir Shorey simply wrote: "RIP #Respect"

Actress Payal Ghosh prayed for his soul. "End of an iconic era .Bengali film industry lost one of its greatest living legend today.May his soul rest in peace. RIP #SoumitraChatterjee," she said.

-With IANS, PTI inputs