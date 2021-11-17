PICS: Ankita Lokhande throws bachelorette party, sizzles in wine coloured dress

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ankita Lokhande sizzles in wine coloured dress

Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her beau Vicky Jain. Reportedly, the couple will be marrying next month. Amid several rumours about their wedding, the latest reports suggest that Ankita and Vicky's dates for the marriage festivities are rumoured to be 12, 13 and 14. Ahead of the wedding, Ankita threw a bachelorette party for her girlfriends at a restaurant in Mumbai. The bash was attended by her besties Aparna Dixit, Rashami Desai, Srishty Rode, Mrunal Thakur, Mrinalini Tyagi and others. For the party, the actress looked absolutely stunning in a wine coloured short dress.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ankita Lokhande throws bachelorette party

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ankita Lokhande and Mrunal Thakur

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Rashami Desai, Mahi Vij and Amruta Khanvilkar

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have zeroed down on a 5-star venue in Mumbai for their wedding day. Reportedly, their close friends and relatives have been informed and official invitations are already being processed and will soon be dispatched. However, the couple is yet to make any official confirmations.

Recently, Ankita gave a glimpse of her embroidered 'Bride-to-be' sandals in a social media post too. Ankita and Vicky have been dating for more than three years. The couple has always supported each other during tough times.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress expressed her interest in getting married. She said, "Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage, which is going to be soon. I am hoping for that. And I really like that Jaipur-Jodhpur Rajasthani weddings. But I am not really sure what will I plan.”

Ankita was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput before she met Vicky. The two, who worked together in the popular serial Pavitra Rishta, were in a six-year relationship that ended in 2016.

