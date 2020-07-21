Photos of Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat covered in plastic sheet go viral. Know the truth

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Photos of Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat covered in plastic sheet go viral

The number of coronavirus cases is rapidly increasing in Mumbai. Along with encouraging fans to take care of their health, Bollywood celebrities are taking the utmost care to follow all the necessary guidelines to stay protected from the COVID19 infection. Recently, pictures of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat went viral on the internet after it was seen covered in a plastic sheet. Speculations were rife that the actor has got it done due to the outspread of coronavirus. However, the truth is Mumbai Rain.

It has been heavily raining in Mumbai for the past few days which is the reason that Shah Rukh Khan got Mannat covered with plastic sheets. This is not the first time but the actor gets it done every year. Since the beginning of lockdown, SRK has been staying in Mannat with wife Gauri Khan and kids AbRam, Suhana and Aryan.

When the pictures of Mannat covered in plastic sheet surfaced the internet, fans believed that the actor is taking precautions due to COVID19. Also, the latest reports about WHO acknowledging that 'evidence is emerging' of airborne spread of coronavirus, fans were sure about the same. Check out Mannat's viral picture here-

Last month, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted working from home in his home Mannat's balcony. The photos of the superstar went viral online in which he was seen standing in the balcony and shooting a video. Donning a dark-colored checkered shirt and a pair of denim, SRK was spotted acting with cameras and light at the golden hour, with another man holding a mic just above him. Check out the photos here-

On the work front, SRK has been very active as a producer during this last year. He treated fans with shows and films like Badla, Bard Of Blood, Betaal and others. As an actor, he was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

According to the latest reports in Mumbai Mirror, the actor will soon begin shooting for filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's next film which is a social comedy about immigration. Mumbai Mirror quoted a source saying, "Like all Raju films, it revolves around a serious, globally relevant issue and is treated with gentle humour. The story moves between Punjab and Canada. This guy is jovial, he’ll make you laugh and get emotional. Shah Rukh is growing his hair for the part."

SRK also has cameo roles in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan; and R. Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

