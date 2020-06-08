Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IBRAHIMALIKHAN Photo of Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim practising yoga with dog Fuffy is best thing on internet today

Bollywood brother-sister duo Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have been entertaining us ever since the COVID-19 lockdown through their hilarious social media posts which includes TikTok videos, throwback photos, videos and much more. Yet again they grabbed our eyeballs through their recent Instagram post which included the two of them indulging in yoga session along with their adorable pet dog Fluffy who can be seen laying in between the two of them. As the two of them sit side by side on their respective yoga mats and perform stretching exercises, their furry ball chilled by sitting in between them. The photo was shared by Junior Saif Ali Khan on Instagram and shows him in black lowers, while his sister Sara was seen wearing a multi-coloured athleisure.

Captioning the photo he wrote, "Sunday Yoga." It seems that the picture was taken by their mother Amrita since she was not captured in the screen. Have a look at the post here:

Seems like the two of them love working out with each other! Meanwhile, take a sneak peek into how the Netizens reacted to their photo. Seems like 'Fluffy Singh' is the new star of the family!

Image Source : INSTA Comments on Ibrahim and Sara's recent photo

It isn't the first time when the two of them have exercised together as a few days back a video of the two of them went viral on the internet where they could be seen practicing some rigorous workout at home. That video even featured their pet who took a stroll as the two of them worked out at home. Check it out:

The star siblings have been interacting with their fans through their interesting posts. Have a look at some of them here:

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and will next be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re.

