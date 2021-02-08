Image Source : FILE IMAGE Paying tribute to 'Ghazal maestro' Jagjit Singh on his 80th birth anniversary with his soulful tracks

February 8, 2021 marks the 80th birth anniversary of Ghazal maestro late Jagjit Singh. Born in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Jagjit Singh revived and popularised Ghazals not just in India but also in the world. Popular for his silken and soothing voice, Jagjit Singh has crooned many popular tracks such as Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho, Hotho Se Chhu Lo Tum, Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya and many more. Not only were his ghazals soothing and relaxing, but also easy to understand. Unfortunately, the singer suffered a brain hemorrhage on September 23, 2011 and passed away on October 10 after staying in coma for over two weeks.

Noted lyricist Gulzar once describer Jagjit Singh's work and said, ''He would always cast a spell. That was his specialty. It mirrored who he really was. His choice of lyrics and ghazals reflected his inner being. He then expressed the words in the simplest way''.

There's a golden lineage of songs that he has left behind. So it is easy to remember the much-loved singer with his soulful tracks. Listen them here:

Also, don't forget to watch the special Aap Ki Adalat episode where Jagjit Singh opened up about his childhood and love life.