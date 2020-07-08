Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAYALROHATGI Payal Rohatgi's Twitter account gets suspended, shares video asking help from fans to restore profile

Actress Payal Rohatgi, who remains in limelight for her controversies, grabbed the eyeballs again when her Twitter account got suspended on Wednesday. She shared a screenshot of her account saying that her account has been suspended for unknown reasons. Sharing the screenshot Payal wrote alongside, "Just Now I am not able to tweet on my verified twitter handle It is SUSPENDED citing what reasons now #payalrohatgi." She next went to her Instagram and shared a video for her fans informing everyone about the same and asking her followers to help her restore her handle back. She further asked her fans to question 'Twitter India' as to why the account was suspended without giving any prior email. Soon her name started trending on the micro-blogging website along with a hashtag #BringBackPayal.

Payal in the video said, "No reason has been given, no email has been sent and my Twitter account has been suspended (taken down). I do not know what the reason behind the suspension is. It is for all of you (her followers) to figure out with Twitter India as to why they have deleted my account. Neither do I abuse people nor do I use any wrong word. I have obviously made attempts to share facts. However, this effort of mine has been projected in a bad light by liberals and people who are extremists, who control Twitter. Thus, I appeal to everyone to please urge Twitter to restore my handle, or else, I will be unable to connect with everyone."

Her videos were captioned, "Why my Twitter Account is SUSPENDED ?????," and "I want TWITTER suspended from India - Payal Rohatgi."

Have a look at how people on Twitter are reacting to her Twitter suspension:

Even they suspended my id also......this is my new id. And i wont stop for SSR justice. — Mayuri Baruah (@MayuriB57269132) July 8, 2020

Dear @TwitterIndia why did you suspend @Payal_Rohatgi account ?

This is very unfair

Kindly restore her account#BringBackPayal — Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) July 8, 2020

Dear @TwitterIndia

This act of Yours is Shameful and Cowardly !

Have some Spine. Don't be a Puppet.#BringBackPayal https://t.co/XhVuzZsN2E — Prashant Kumar (@_PrashantKr_) July 8, 2020

This cruelty shows that the Right to Speech is only during Elections and not during the Janta Demand. Really upset with these kind of behaviour. These things are bringing people more towards raising their voice. #BringBackPayalRohtagi #SCOrderCBIForSSR — its SSN💫 (@SWATISH26641643) July 8, 2020

The more delay in the investigation & Process will Happen , The more Major Officials will try to supress the People's Voice in all the platforms, The Huge Youth Army will be Created. Better would be to come in front and Answer🙏.#BringBackPayalRohtagi #SCOrderCBIForSushant https://t.co/9PG7nu8lVE — its SSN💫 (@SWATISH26641643) July 8, 2020

She Exposed Anti-Nationals

She Exposed Fake Bollywood

She Exposed Nepotism in Bollywood

She Exposed Anti-Hindu Propaganda

She Exposed Khans



She is the who has the Guts and Courage to expose Bollywood



Now, Twitter suspended her Account#BringBackPayalRohtagi



Liberals be ready: pic.twitter.com/KOWQUspKKg — Ankit💔Sush (@iam__Ank) July 8, 2020

Dear @twitterindia, speaking on some burning issues doesn't violate the law and decorum if the fact is genuine and moderate. I urge @twitter to please restore #PayalRohatgi account. #BringBackPayal #BringBackPayalRohtagi — Ishika Bhardwaj (@ishika_bharad) July 8, 2020

On October 10, a complaint was lodged by Congress worker Charmesh Sharma against Payal for posting an objectionable video on Nehru and his family on Facebook and Twitter. Police lodged a case against her under section 504, 505(2) of the IPC and started an investigation. She was sent to judicial custody by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court of Bundi on charges of posting objectionable content on social media but was later granted bail.

