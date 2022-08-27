Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh wedding reception: Anjali Arora, Karan Mehra, Poonam Pandey & others attend; PICS

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh wedding reception

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh hosted a grand reception for their friends in Mumbai on Saturday night after their lavish wedding on July 9 in Agra. The couple who dated for 12 years before tying the knot made sure to celebrate their big day with their close ones. Several celebrities including Payal's Lock Upp buddies Anjali Arora, Sara Khan, Shivam Sharma and Azma Fallah attended the bash. Actor Karan Mehra, Sherlyn Chopra, was also present for Payal and Sangram's celebrations. Check out the inside pictures and videos from the celebrations below:

For the occasion, Payal donned a shimmery red gown thigh-slit pleated dress while Sangram looked dashing in a navy blue tuxedo paired with a blue tie and a white shirt.

Taking to Instagram, Payal dropped a string of her wedding images, to which she captioned, "Payal ke Sangram." In the pictures, the actor donned a beautiful red lehenga with heavy jewellery, whereas the 'Commonwealth Gold Medaliast' opted for a beige sherwani with a matching safa.

The couple had various pre-wedding functions ahead of their marriage. For the haldi ceremony, the newly-wed couple donned matching yellow outfits.They also had two wedding receptions before. Check out the pictures below;

Payal and Sangram started dating in 2011 after they met on the set of a Tv reality show 'Survivor India'. In 2014, the couple got engaged in Ahmedabad and after waiting for eight years the couple finally got married. The Indian wrestler and the actor, both were the part of reality show Bigg Boss. The 36-year-old wrestler was one of the finalists in season 7 of the show.

Payal, on the other hand, was the runner-up in Kangana Ranaut's OTT-based reality show 'Lock Upp Season 1' which streamed on MX Player and Alt Balaji App.

