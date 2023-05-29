Parineeti Chopra’s brother shares unseen moments from her engagement with Raghav Chadha

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra's brother shares inside pictures from the actress' engagement.

Parineeti Chopra’s engagement with Raghav Chadha has become the talk of the town. Their dreamy love story has left fans craving more. The couple and their family have been treating fans with inside pictures that are sure to take fans back in time. Parineeti Chopra’s brother Shivang took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos of the family members.

In a heartwarming moment, the first picture shows Parineeti and Shivang wiping the tears off their father’s faces. The second picture shows the actress’ mother dancing with Shivang at the engagement. The caption read, “The parents. The family”. The actress was quick to respond and wrote, “Only problem in these photos is you”. Her mother also commented below the post and wrote, “Noooo!!!”

This weekend, Shivang and his brother Sahaj Chopra posted a picture with their to-be brother-in-law Raghav Chadha. He captioned it, “The boys!” The actor responded, “Best boys in the world.”

After the engagement ceremony, Parineeti Chopra’s mom shared a beautiful note on Instagram to share her happiness. She wrote, “There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there. This is one of them… #trulyblessed #thankyougod.” She thanked everyone who poured their blessings for Parineeti and Raghav.

Several high-profile visitors attended Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement. Priyanka Chopra, the actress’s cousin, had travelled to Delhi to attend the event. The event was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, P Chidambaram, and many more. Famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra and singer Mika were also present.

On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have kickstarted wedding preps in full swing. The couple is currently looking for wedding venue locations in Rajasthan. They will be tying the knot between September and November.

