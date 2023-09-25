Parineeti Chopra-Raghav wedding: New bride looks pretty like never before as she flaunts SINDOOR, see here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

The most-talked-about couple, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, are now officially married. The couple tied the knot in Rajasthan's Udaipur at The Leela Palace on September 24. Ever since they got married, fans are eagerly waiting for their first official wedding photos, however, the couple did not share any on their respective social media handles.

But, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's first look as husband and wife is out on the internet now. In the viral photos, the actor looked pretty like never before as she flaunted her indoor, bangles, and mehendi. The new bride donned a blush pink saree with fine embroidery and paired it with a statement blouse with a sheer trail. She completed her look with a piece of royal jewelry and pink bangles. On the other hand, Raghav Chadha looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a white shirt.

Take a look at the photo here:

Soon after the photos went viral, fans went bananas and shared their excitement. One fan wrote, "Soo Decent and simple Bride." Another fan wrote, "pari looks so pretty she deserves happiness and they look awesome together."

"She is looking beautiful," the third fan commented.

Raghav Chadha left with the baratis, which included Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, in a boat. The videos and pictures of the same went viral on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra's best friend Sania Mirza also attended the wedding and shared her look for Chopra's D-day. She opted for a floral sharara with silver embroidery. With a statement choker and matching earrings, Mirza looked absolutely stunning.

Check out Sania Mirza's Instagram post:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May this year at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi. While Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas missed the royal wedding, the bride's aunt Madhu Chopra attended.

Also Read: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, among others at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati darshan

Latest Entertainment News