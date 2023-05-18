Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's UNSEEN photos from engagement ceremony are all about love

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETICHOPRA Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's UNSEEN photos out

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 after days of suspense around their relationship. Surrounded by their loved ones and close friends, the couple celebrated their roka ceremony in a lavish affair at Kapurthala House, located in Connaught Place, Delhi. The internet was instantly captivated by their engagement photos, which quickly went viral and garnered an outpouring of affection. Now, the couple has delighted their fans once again by sharing a fresh set of pictures on their social media platforms.

On Thursday, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared a new set of pictures in a collaborative post. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, "ARDAAS Felt surreal to be blessed by the one and only, Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us."

As soon as they shared the pictures, fans flocked to the comment section to react to them. One user wrote, "Absolutely adorable." Another user commented, "Dreamy." A third user commented, "Glad they found each other."

Speaking of outfits, the couple was dressed in white ethnic clothing. Parineeti wore a full-sleeve turtle neck suit, designed by Manish Malhotra. She kept her hair loose and completed the look with heavy earrings and a mangtika and rings. The neckline of the suit is adorned with a string of pearls. Raghav wore an Achkan designed by Delhi-based designer and his uncle, Pawan Sachdev.

A day after their engagement, the couple released a statement to express their gratitude for all the love they received. They said that it is a union of two different worlds, as they have engaged.

Parineeti Chopra's statement read, "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds and it’s amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined."

"We are so touched by everything we have read/seen and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey known that you all are standing with us."

