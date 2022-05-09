Parenthood hasn't been easy for Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas; their daughter was in ICU for 100 days

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Highlights Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in Jan this year

The couple revealed that their newborn has been in NICU for over 100 days

As they brought their daughter to their home, the couple shared MM's first photo

Parenthood hasn't been easy for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas so far. The couple that welcomed their child, via surrogacy, revealed that their daughter was in the hospital for 100 days. Their daughter, who they have named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was in NICU and was bright back home only recently. Priyanka and Nick posted the first photo of their daughter and revealed how difficult the time has been for them lately. The duo also wrote in appreciation of each other sharing how they have been each other's strength.

Priyanka wrote in the caption: "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bada**. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you.A Also.. there is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you.A Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi."

Showering love on Priyanka, Nick added, "I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day. Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you."

Priyanka's cousin, Parineeti too commented on the post saying it was hard to see the duo like that. She also added that since MM is now gone, it's time to spoil the little girl now. "Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi - I saw a soldier in the hospital - You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn’t even know it! Chalo now time to start spoiling her."

Preity Zinta, Anushka Sharma, Zoya Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar and Vishal Bhardwaj among others, wished the couple all the luck.

On the work front, Priyanka will next feature in a Hollywood rom-com titled 'It's All Coming Back To Me' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.