Paras Chhabra’s mother watches movie with his girlfriend Akanksha before entering Bigg Boss 13 house. See pic

Bigg Boss 13 is all set to witness many explosions as the contestants’ family members will be visiting them this week. The channel has already released a promo in which Arti Singh’s brother Krushna Abhishek and Shehnaaz Gill’s father have visited them and expressed their opinions. Also, Mahira Sharma’s mother had made her entry in the house and bashed Paras for forcefully kissing her daughter. Soon, Paras’ mother will also make her entry in the BB 13 house but before that she is enjoying a movie date with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri.

Akanksha shared a selfie on her social media in which Paras Chhabra’s mother was seen enjoying a movie with her just before her entry into the controversial house. The Calendar Girls actress wrote, “Watching #tanhaji with my favorite company She is all set to bring in some positivity to the #BB13 house tomo love you Mom #morepowertoyou” Check their photo here-

Watching #tanhaji with my favorite company 😍❤️ She is all set to bring in some positivity to the #BB13 house tomo 😍 love you Mom 😍 #morepowertoyou pic.twitter.com/5TQ51y2HJY — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) January 14, 2020

Paras and Mahira’s love angle has been receiving divided opinions from all corner, While many viewers enjoy their cute banter on the small screen, many others also slam them for faking love when Paras already has a girlfriends outside the house. Recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, when asked if she is upset with Paras for demeaning their relationship inside the house, Akanksha confessed that his words upset her but she continues to support him as a player in Bigg Boss.

Agar kisika 3 saal ka pyaar 3 months mein change ho jaaye toh better hai woh kisi aur ke saath he jaaye🤣! Best wishes to them n like I said earlier keeping this aside #paras is an amazing player n I will support him as a friend n as a family till the end #keepSupportingparas — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) January 4, 2020

Who is spreading rumors about me going in the Bigg house I don't know..n I am surprised that people are coming up with this as a news..plz it's my humble request with the media, ask me before you write anything..don't come with these irrelevant news without even taking my quote — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) January 12, 2020

In todays episode, Mahira Sharma’s mother will be seen slamming Paras for getting close to her daughter. She will also be seen telling him that she doesn’t have a problem with their friendship but he should stop kissing her. She also reminded him of his girlfriend Akanksha outside the house. On the other hand, Shehaaz’s father will be seen taking a class of Paras for teasing his daughter with the word ‘jealous’ and starting the issue unnecessarily.

