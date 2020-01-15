Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima hits ex-boyfriend Vishal with frying pan, fans demand her eviction 

Wednesday, January 15, 2020
     
Just a week back, Madhurima was punished by Bigg Boss for beating Vishal with a chhapal and now, she is seen hitting him with a frying pan. The duo is set to engage in an ugly fight in tonight's Bigg Boss 13 episode.

New Delhi Published on: January 15, 2020 8:15 IST
Actress Madhurima Tuli, who entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card contestant, has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. Her equation with ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh is one of the most talked-about topics in BB 13 house. Just a week back, Madhurima was punished by Bigg Boss for beating Vishal with a chhapal and now, she is seen hitting him with a frying pan.

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh are set to engage in an ugly fight in tonight's Bigg Boss 13 episode. Vishal is seen pouring water on Madhurima. It is then that she goes out of control and thrashes Vishal with a frying pan as Shefali Jariwala looks on with utter shock. They are once again summoned by Bigg Boss who announces that the duo will get punishment for their unruly behaviour. Watch the latest Bigg Boss 13 promo here:

As soon as the promo hit the internet, there was complete buzz everywhere. Fans are now calling out Madhurima Tuli's behaviour and are now demanding her eviction from the reality show calling her "psycho" and "mood swinger".

"#madhurimatulliI dont know if this situation is laughable or not.  Hasi bhi aati hai and gussa bhi. How can #madhurimatulli hit him like this. #VishalAadityaSingh bhi joker hai, kal for ja ke hug karega", a viewer said.

Another user pointed out, "That is true we are joking about it but this act was domestic violence and strict action should be taken. I mean just swap the genders of madhu and vishal then he would have been in jail but now everyone is laughing".

Bigg Boss is known for controversies and drama, and this season is no less. Touted as the most successful season till date, Bigg Boss 13 has been grabbing the spotlight for varied reasons-right from Sidnaaz to Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's complicated relationship.

