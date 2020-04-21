Image Source : TWITTER Very, very disturbing: Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Javed Akhtar react to Palghar mob lynching incident

A horrifying incident of two sadhus and their driver being lynched by a mob in Maharashtra's Palghar district on April 16, has shocked the nation. The three men were going in a car towards Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral. Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar. The three were dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves. Now, Bollywood celebrities such as Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Ravi Kishan and Javed Akhtar have expressed anger and the need for justice on social media.

Writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar took to Twitter and wrote, "Those who are responsible for the lynching of the two seers and their driver should not be spared at any cost There shouldn’t be any tolerance for a barbaric and heinous crime like lynching in a civilised society ".

Calling the Palghar mob lynching incident 'very, very disturbing', actress Raveen Tandon said, "Visuals of the elderly sadhu being beaten flashing on tv, very very disturbing. Merely on suspicion , they were mercilessly beaten to death. Very very disturbing . What were the cops doing? They just walked away!!????".

"#PalgharMobLynching displays humanity at its worst. Taking away someone's life is horrifying, irrespective of religion or occupation. These are times when we should be coming together to help the other and not wage wars. Hope Justice is served", wrote Kalank actress Sonakshi Sinha.

