Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra to sit down for an intimate conversation

After making waves with her recent interview with the royal couple -- Prince Harry and Meghan Mrrkle --, Oprah Winfrey will now sit down for an intimate conversation with global star, writer and humanitarian Priyanka Chopra Jonas to talk about her lately released memoir, ‘Unfinished’. Premiering March 20th on discovery+, the interview will be a part of the media and lifestyle mogul’s, ‘Super Soul’ series which is based on her Emmy Award-winning TV show ‘Super Soul Sunday’.

Their conversation is expected to give the audiences a closer look into Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ journey of self-discovery, her marriage to Nick Jonas and her New York Times best-selling memoir, "Unfinished."

Talking about Priyanka's memoir, Unfinished takes readers from the actress' childhood in India, where she was raised by her grandparents and her parents -- two army doctors committed not only to their children but to their careers and to philanthropy - before being sent away to a boarding school at an early age; through her formative teenage years in the US living with her extended family in the Midwest (Cedar Rapids and Indianapolis), Queens, and suburban Boston, where she endured bouts of racism; to her return to India, where she unexpectedly won the national and global beauty pageants (Miss India and Miss World) that launched her acting career.

It also contains personal accounts of the actress and the challenges Priyanka faced navigating her career, both in India and Hollywood. From her dual-continent 20-year-long career as an actor and producer to her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, from losing her beloved father to cancer to marrying Nick Jonas, Priyanka's most important life events are spoken about at length in her book.

Meanwhile, apart from Priyanka Chopra, Oprah lead series will also include intimate conversations between her and thought leaders, spiritual teachers, celebrities and authors like with prominent Industry luminaries Cicely Tyson, Sharon Stone, Julianna Margulies, Martha Beck, Jon Meacham, and Chip & Joanna Gaines among others.

