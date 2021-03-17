Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAVYANANDA/SHWETABACHCHAN On Shweta Bachchan's birthday, wishes pour in from Big B, Navya Naveli Nanda & others

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's duaghter Shweta Nanda is celebrating her 47th birthday today ie Wednesday. On this special occasion, not only her father but also daughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to social media to wish her by sharing some throwback pictures. The ones shared by Big B included then-and-now photos of Shweta alongside caption reading, "Daughters are the best" followed by heart and rose emoticons. While Navya shared a family picture and wished not just her mother but also her father Nikhil Nanda who will turn a year older on March 18.

Taking to Instagram and alongside the photo, Navya wrote, "happy birthday mom & dad nothing better than you." The picture shows Navya sitting right next to her parents and brother Agastya Nanda and a birthday cake was seen in front of them.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Senior Bachchan took to Instgaram and shared a collage of pictures featuring all the ladies in his life. In the caption, he wrote, "कह रहें हैं आज 'women's day' है ! ऐ ! केवल एक दिन ? नाह ! प्रतिदिन 'नारी दिवस '"

On the work front, Big B will next be seen in Rumy Jafry directorial mystery-thriller 'Chehre.' It also stars Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, and Krystle D'Souza and is all set to release on April 9, 2021.

Apart from this, he even has other projects in the pipeline including-- Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra' and Jhund.