On Anushka Sharma's birthday, brother Karnesh treats everyone with adorable throwback photo

Anushka Sharma, on Sunday, is celebrating her 34th birthday. The actress who stepped into the Bollywood world with the world 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' has gone on to give films like-- Band Baaja Baraat, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, etc. The actor has been away from the limelight for the past two years. She was last seen in 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Not just her acting or good looks, people even look forward to her owing to her beautiful personal life which includes not just her family but also her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. On her special day, how could her close ones stay behind in making her feel special? This is why her brother Karnesh Ssharma took to Instagram and posted an adorable wish along with a throwback picture of her baby sister.

Karnesh, who happens to be a producer by profession, posted the picture on his Instagram story. In the same, the actress could be seen giving him a sweet and a tight hug. On one hand, where Anushka was seen wearing a black leather jacket, her brother, on the other opted for a formal outfit. Alongside the photo he shared, Karnesh wrote in the caption, "Happy happy for rest of your life Anushka Sharma," along with heart emoticons.

For those unversed, the brother-sister duo launched their production house Clean Slate Films and even worked on two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbul'. However, Anushka announced that she is stepping down from the company through a long post she shared on the photo-sharing application.

Meanwhile, she spoke about how she is focussing on being a part of the best scripts that the Hindi film industry has to offer which will make it worth her time to stay away from her year-old toddler Vamika. Anushka says, "I will always want to be a part of the best scripts that come my way. I feel blessed that I am in a position today to select the type of films that I want to do, which also justifies the time that I will spend away from my child.

"I have always been a seeker of balance in life and my priority now lies there. I want to focus on my work life and my family life in equal measure."

On the work front, Anushka will be next seen in 'Chakda Xpress', a film that traces India's fast bowler Jhulan Goswami's inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing the sport for the country.