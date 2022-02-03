Nusrat Jahan wipes out wedding rumours with Yash Dasgupta, confirms they're married

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSRAT JAHAN Nusrat Jahan, Yash Dasgupta

Actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has finally put an end to all the rumours surrounding her marriage with actor Yash Dasgupta. Ever since she welcomed her baby boy Yishaan in August 2021, there have been speculations about her son's father. Recently, Nusrat hinted that she had tied the knot with Yash and he is the father of her child.

The couple who had been living together since December 2020 always remained silent about their marital status. Nusrat had neither refused nor she had confirmed anything about the same in the public domain.

Recently in an interaction with India Today, Nusrat opened up about her relationship with Yash. She said, "I don’t know why people were so bothered about the whole marriage thing. They kept asking me. I mean, what do you expect? That I will call everyone up and say, 'Hey, I’m getting married!'? If so, you’re expecting the wrong thing. If I choose not to speak about my personal life, it’s my choice, right? I think two people who are married should know that themselves. If they are happy, then what more can one want?"

When Nusrat was asked about when she will get married to Yash, she said, "We don’t need to get married again."

For the unversed, Nusrat Jahan was earlier married to a businessman, Nikhil Jain. They later parted ways. However, in June 2021, she said that their marriage was void under Indian law since she had not got their marriage registered under the Special Marriage Act.